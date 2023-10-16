Here's How Gordon Ramsay Puts Some Fruity Pizzazz In His Morning Oatmeal
Morning bowls of oatmeal needn't be basic, just ask culinary chef and powerhouse Gordon Ramsay. As comforting as a warm bowl of oats can be upon waking, it is possible to upgrade your usual recipes with a bit of advance planning. On Reddit, Ramsay reveals that while simple is often best when it comes to traditional oatmeal recipes — oats made with water and salt can suffice — incorporating bananas, almond milk, and dried cranberries can take your first meal of the day to new heights.
Ramsay's trick to make a satisfying breakfast is to put three or four bananas into the oven the night before. Leave the pilot on, he advises, and in the morning, mash the bananas into a pot of almond milk, bring the ingredients to a boil, and then add your preferred choice of oats. For a finishing touch, sprinkle dried cranberries into your chef-approved recipe, and get ready to spoon scoops of delicious goodness into your mouth.
A customizable breakfast
After scooping your banana-enhanced oatmeal into bowls, top with extra slices of banana for an amplified taste of the fruit, sprinkle chia seeds for added wellness, or garnish with flakes of dried coconut for a taste of the tropics. For persistent sweet cravings, drizzle agave syrup, molasses, or honey on top of your bowl, or indulge in a moment of decadence with shavings of dark chocolate and dustings of cocoa powder garnishing your breakfast.
If bananas aren't your fruit of choice, Ramsay also enjoys oatmeal with dates and apples and spices the recipe with nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice. Whatever your palate, don't be afraid to experiment with seasonal and dried fruits to create the perfect bowl of oatmeal that helps you start the day off on a satisfying note. Handfuls of fresh raspberries, chopped figs, and dried blueberries can all provide that extra zing some weekday mornings call for. If it's a good enough start for Ramsay, it's good enough for us, too.