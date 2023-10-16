Here's How Gordon Ramsay Puts Some Fruity Pizzazz In His Morning Oatmeal

Morning bowls of oatmeal needn't be basic, just ask culinary chef and powerhouse Gordon Ramsay. As comforting as a warm bowl of oats can be upon waking, it is possible to upgrade your usual recipes with a bit of advance planning. On Reddit, Ramsay reveals that while simple is often best when it comes to traditional oatmeal recipes — oats made with water and salt can suffice — incorporating bananas, almond milk, and dried cranberries can take your first meal of the day to new heights.

Ramsay's trick to make a satisfying breakfast is to put three or four bananas into the oven the night before. Leave the pilot on, he advises, and in the morning, mash the bananas into a pot of almond milk, bring the ingredients to a boil, and then add your preferred choice of oats. For a finishing touch, sprinkle dried cranberries into your chef-approved recipe, and get ready to spoon scoops of delicious goodness into your mouth.