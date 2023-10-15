Think Twice Before Making Pancakes In Stainless Steel Pans

Pancakes are a quintessential breakfast food for millions of people around the world. Besides being cheap and easy to make, they're also super versatile. If you get tired of one flavor, just switch up either the recipe or the topping! That's how a ton of great pancake recipes were born, from simple banana pancakes to more creative variations like cannoli and oven-baked blueberry.

However, if you've been using a stainless steel pan to cook your morning pancakes, take a pause. Stainless steel pans aren't the best cookware to use for pancakes since they typically lack a non-stick coating. Without this protective layer between the bare metal and the pancakes, the proteins in the batter — transformed by heat — can turn into a strong adhesive and stick directly to the metal pan's surface. It's similar to how an omelet can cling to a metal pan if you don't use oil or butter before cooking. Because of this, your pancakes will be harder to flip and will be at increased risk of accidentally overcooking.

To make a stainless steel pan more pancake-friendly, you can apply cooking fat, like oil, to the pan's surface once it's preheated. This layer of grease will create a smooth, non-stick surface that prevents the pancake from clinging to the pan. However, some people may be rightfully concerned about this workaround since it's not exactly the healthiest way to cook a pancake. Luckily, you can avoid this issue altogether by choosing the right cookware for the job.