Malloreddus Is A Pasta Similar To Gnocchi But Much Smaller

Welcome to Sardinia: an island 120 miles off the western coast of mainland Italy where folklore, craftwork, and hospitality to strangers characterize the scene. In other words, these are the kind of folks you want to be sitting down to dinner with, and in Sardinia, there's a good chance malloreddus is on the menu.

Malloreddus is a ridged pasta-meets-gnocchi shaped into little nuggets. It resembles miniature serrated gnocchi in both its appearance and dense, chewy, toothy mouthfeel. Malloreddus even goes by the name "gnochetti sardi," or "little Sardinian gnocchi." The etymology of the pasta's name is the subject of debate. Some linguists speculate that "malloreddu' comes from the Latin mallolus, meaning "morsel," while others theorize that it comes from "malloru," which means "bull" in the Sardinian campidanese dialect. Whatever you call it, malloreddus tastes just as good going down.

In Sardinia, malloreddus is commonly served at celebrations and on holidays. The pasta is typically homemade, made from a combination of durum wheat semolina flour, water, and salt — no eggs needed (like other pastoral Italian pasta shape strozzapreti). Opt for finely ground semolina flour to make the pasta dough smoother and easier to shape. Some foodies also add a pinch of saffron to the pasta dough for an earthy flavor and golden hue. Hand-rolling works here, a gnocchi board or a sushi mat can prove helpful for rolling homemade malloreddus into long, thin tubes before slicing it into smaller pieces.