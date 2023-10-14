The 3-Cut Knife Hack That Removes Stubborn Orange Rinds With Ease

Let's face it, many of us would eat more oranges if they were easier to peel. Nobody likes getting orange rind and pith (the white, spongy layer) stuck under their nails or staining their fingertips. Luckily, there's an easy knife hack that will help solve this problem. This method is not only mess-free but also creates a convenient, ready-to-eat row of slices that are perfect for kids and adults alike to eat on the run.

To execute this hack, all you need is a knife, a cutting board, and any size orange, although it might work best with mandarin oranges. First, cut a thin slice off the top of the orange, then another thin slice off the bottom. Make a cut that extends from one of the cut ends to the other, making sure to pierce the rind without cutting too far into the fruit. Finally, pull the ends apart, extending the orange into a single strip of slices. You can choose to peel off the oranges slices one by one as you eat them or all at once and put them in a bowl.