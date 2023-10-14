The Reason You Really Shouldn't Use Cooking Spray On Pound Cakes

As simple as a basic pound cake recipe might be, this treat deserves high-quality ingredients, and that includes the ingredients you use to line the pan you'll be pouring your batter into. As tempting as it might be to give your baking container a quick spray — we get it, it's easy, fast, and convenient — the texture and taste of your pound cake will benefit from a lining of shortening and flour, instead.

If you've taken time to focus on making a delicious recipe like lemon-glazed poundcake, you will want to give your culinary efforts the best possible chance of succeeding. Cooking spray can result in a cake that hasn't fully risen once the oven timer has gone off, and instead of that spongy, fluffy texture pound cakes are known for, you may be faced with a more deflated-looking creation. Though some pound cake recipes may be humble, it certainly doesn't mean that they can't also be mighty.