Roll Mochi In Peanut Meal To Add A Decadent, Nutty Crunch

While the chewy, gummy consistency makes for one of the highlights of the mochi-eating experience, mochi balls that have been rolled in peanut meal can also be a delightful dessert or treat. Rolling mochi in ground-up or powdered nuts not only adds a satisfying texture to a classic homemade mochi recipe, but the addition can also bring a buttery, salty, or smoky flavor enhancement to your culinary undertakings.

Whether you make your own peanut meal at home by grinding nuts in a food processor or buy a premade version from your local market, pouring nut powder onto a plate and pressing each mochi ball gently into the protein-rich flakes before setting them into the fridge to rest and harden will have you feeling like a master chef in the comfort of your own kitchen. While the surface of this type of mochi won't be as smooth as the more traditional variety, the contrast can offer a fresh take on a favorite classic.