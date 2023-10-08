Review: Shake Shack's New Custard Sundaes Are Sweet, Silky, And Worth Trying

Shake Shack recently rolled out two sundaes in select markets to test receptiveness to the idea, and you probably have two questions: "Don't people always want a sundae?" and "Wait, no, surely Shake Shack has had sundaes forever now." You're right on the first part but wrong on the second. You're probably thinking of the countless Shake Shack flavors of shake have rolled out over the decades since they use the same custard base. Yes, it's technically ice cream, but not all ice cream is technically custard. It's a square versus rectangle type of thing — or bourbon and whiskey. So please, give a frigid welcome to the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and Shack Attack Sundae.

We tried both ice cream inaugurates at Shake Shack's Innovation Kitchen in lower Manhattan but, unlike our recent outing to find the brand's Zero Acre sugarcane-oil French fries, you don't have to be in New York to taste these sundaes for yourself. Keep reading for the low-down on the high-calorie heaven that is Shake Shack's new custard-based sundaes.