Use Cooked Rice To Make An Effortless Pie Crust

You've made a tad too much rice for tonight's meal, and dessert is not yet prepared. That excess rice sitting on your stovetop can be easily turned into the makings of pie crust. Using only a few additional ingredients, you can be on your way to having a shell ready to fill with your choice of pie fillings.

Whether you're hoping to prepare a sweeter dish to serve or want to offer a pie with more savory fillings to your dinner guests, the recipe to make a rice-based pie crust can be easily adjusted. For a savory base — perfect for quiche or as a complement to richer, sweeter custards and fruit-based recipes – combine 2 cups of cooked rice with a quarter cup of grated cheese and an egg white. Press the mixture into the bottom of a pie pan that has been coated with cooking spray, then bake at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes.