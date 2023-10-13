The Filling Rule To Follow When Making Kimbap, According To Chef Ji Hye Kim

Kimbap is so enticing as an overloaded mashup of tasty filling that it may not seem like there are many rules or limits in place. A Korean dish of rice and seaweed wrapped around a variety of fillings, kimbap shares some similarities with Japanese sushi, but it's a very different eating experience. A big part of that comes down to the hearty mixtures of ingredients in kimbap. Often featuring ham, bulgogi, and egg, along with veggies and pickled ingredients, kimbap relies on a balance of flavors from numerous sources. With that complexity in mind, Tasting Table reached out to Chef Ji Hye Kim, founder of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to learn about filling kimbap, and she gave us a few simple rules to follow to get the ideal results.

Kimbap often has a lot of fillings, but Kim told us that you should hold back a bit. She said, "You just need to make sure you don't stuff it to the point that you cannot roll the kimbap closed. So I'd say that would limit the number of toppings to eight or so." Eight ingredients is still quite a few, of course, and Kim notes that you shouldn't lose track of the essentials when building your Kimbap. She explained, "Even though I enjoy my kimbap on the simpler side, the rule to remember is that you want something crunchy and something pickled in there for the balance of flavor and texture."