Josephinas Are The Toasty Treat With Rich Cheesy Flavors

Just as fashion trends tend to cycle, recipes saved from old newspaper clippings or faded cookbooks sometimes make their way back into modern cooking. Case in point: Josephinas, the tasty bite-sized cheese toast appetizer that has resurfaced in online cooking blogs and publications after decades of collecting dust.

The origin of Josephinas is murky, and some recipes call the dish Howell's bread. They've appeared in a 1970s California cookbook and a Kansas town's newspaper column in the early '80s, alluding to their popularity in both the Southwest and Midwest. Taking that into account, it should come as no surprise that Josephinas draw from common Southwestern ingredients like Monterey Jack cheese and diced green chilies.

As an appetizer, Josephinas lie somewhere between garlic bread and cheese toast. They consist of a creamy, dairy-laden topping spread over slices of French baguette and broiled to texture and flavor perfection. The topping blends chopped garlic, mayonnaise, butter, Monterey Jack cheese, and canned green chilies to deliver a savory and salty creaminess cut with a refreshingly zesty layer of spice from the garlic and chilies.

For as great as the toppings taste, the texture might be the true show-stopper. The crusts get as crunchy as crostini while the topping forms a soft, melted barrier for the chewy, buttery crumb. While mayonnaise may seem like overkill, it bestows a nice tanginess, and its higher smoke point protects the garlic and butter from burning. In fact, mayonnaise can be the secret weapon in traditional garlic bread, too.