A Slather Of Mayonnaise Will Make Your Garlic Bread Extra Savory

Your favorite recipe for garlic bread probably includes ingredients like butter, garlic, cheese, freshly chopped parsley, and maybe seasonings like garlic powder or red chili flakes for a bit of heat. If you want to kick the flavors up a notch, you might use roasted garlic for more umami or shredded mozzarella for next-level cheesiness. Really, it's hard to go wrong with adding extra ingredients to garlic bread. But like most foods, there's always room for improvement, and we think a slather of mayonnaise is an unexpected way to do so with garlic bread.

Using mayonnaise on garlic bread has a few advantages. For starters, it gives your garlic butter mixture even more creaminess and makes it easier to spread right out of the fridge. Mayonnaise is also great for toasting because it's high in fat content, giving it a higher smoke point to stand up to the toasting in the oven. That's why many people use mayonnaise on their grilled cheese instead of butter. And a final perk of adding mayonnaise to your garlic bread is that extra savory, tangy flavor it will provide in every bite.