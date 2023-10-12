TikTok's Monster Mash Mimosas Will Be A Smash At Halloween Parties

What's tall, green, and sparkly and making the rounds at all the spooky season parties? The viral Monster Mash Mimosa cocktail features sparkling wine, green melon liqueur, and edible green glitter, of course! It's a gorgeous shade of monster green, sure to grab the attention of all the ghouls and ghosts at your party. It's just the right drink to offer with Halloween-themed treats, too. Remember, bubbles are for celebrating — this smashing drink is perfect for raising a toast to Halloween this year.

Mimosas are a popular crowd-pleaser, and although sparkling wine and orange juice is the traditional flavor for brunch, there really is no limit to the delicious flavors you can mix with your bubbles. The Monster Mash is a close cousin to cocktails like the Bellini or Kir Royale, which also showcase fruity flavors with Champagne or Prosecco. Melon liqueur brings a refreshing sweet-tart and slightly tropical character to the cocktail.