How Mushrooms Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Old Red Wine

The saying "wine only improves with age" is a cliché that has often proved to be untrue. While all wine benefits from a certain amount of aging, there comes a point when the bottle is, in fact, too old. The vast majority of wine is intended to be consumed within five years of its bottling and nowhere does a wine's excessive age show more than with red wine. The bold colors will have lost their vivacity, and the once vibrant flavors will have gone dull. Fortunately, if you find yourself in this situation, there is a way to improve it: mushrooms.

Believe it or not, mushroom dishes can actually improve the quality of your old red wine to the point where it can become pleasant and palatable. Mushrooms are packed with the kind of earthy, savory, umami flavors that serve to elevate the tired flavors of the wine. This is providing, of course, that you are pairing the right wine with the right mushroom.