Chickpea Butter Is The Savory, Protein-Rich Alternative To Nutty Spreads

Chickpeas are incredibly versatile, nutritious, and delicious legumes. In recent years, it has become more and more common to find a wide variety of products that use chickpeas — whether that's chickpea pasta, chickpea flour, or the coveted aquafaba. And, of course, they are found in hummus and many other recipes. An up-and-coming condiment proves that's not all chickpeas can do, however. These days, chickpea butter has become a promising competitor to your usual nut-based snack and sandwich spreads.

With food allergies continually on the rise, people often seek out alternatives to products like peanut butter. Yet, popular substitutes such as almond butter fail to be adequate solutions, since almost 40% of those with peanut allergies choose to also refrain from eating tree nuts in order to exercise caution against potential cross contamination. Chickpea butter promises to fill this gap by offering similar flavor, texture, and nutrition to those who would prefer products made without nuts.