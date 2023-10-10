Sujebi Is The Korean Hand-Torn Noodle Soup You Should Know

A pot of Korean soup steaming hot off the stove is sometimes just the right fix for those days when you need a little warmth and comfort. A very popular dish that many turn to is kimchi sundubu jjigae (Korean tofu stew), which perfectly embodies the flavor intricacies of Korean cuisine. However, if you're in the mood to try out something slightly less common, give sujebi a try.

Also known as hand-torn noodle soup, this dish consists of noodles made from pulled flour dough and a wide selection of vegetables all cooked in an anchovy-based broth. The noodles offer a soft taste and chewy, pillowy texture that absorbs the overall umami goodness so well. Each spoonful is packed with a tenderness that's light enough for you to savor every flavor note.

Originally, it was considered to be a specialty made for banquets and other celebrations since wheat flour was such a commodity. Over time, however, it has gradually made its way into regular household meals and become a cherished comfort food that anyone can enjoy.