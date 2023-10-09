Use Sour Cream As More Than Just A Topping To Give Chili A Creamy Twist

If tailgates, dinner parties, and the general "soup season" have cropped up on your appetite radar, there's probably a good chance that one dish has crossed your mind: chili. If "warming cozy bowlful" is the name of your game, we're right there with you — and sour cream is the ticket to take you there.

Don't get it twisted, when it comes to chili, sour cream is more than just a topping. For an extra tangy, rich bite, incorporate a dollop (or five) into your batch. This is already common practice in many white chili recipes (which, ironically, are often made with green chiles), but a dollop of stirred-in sour cream can benefit red chili, as well. The slightly tart flavor will add brightness and complexity to your tried-and-true chili recipe, while the thick texture creates heartiness and a creamy mouthfeel.

As for the garnish, rest assured, a handful of shredded cheese and diced scallions can more than get the job done on their own. Still, there's one pitfall to keep in mind before dumping a container of sour cream straight into your lovin' potful: curdling. Here's how to avoid it.