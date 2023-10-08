Easily Hollow Out Cherry Tomatoes With A Measuring Spoon

Before you get to scooping, there are a few steps you'll need to follow to hollow out your cherry tomatoes. First, cut a little off of the end of the fruit that's opposite the stem end so that your tomatoes will stand upright when you lay them out on a plate. Use a sharp knife to make your cut as clean as possible (aka to avoid crushing your tomato or letting all the juices spurt out). Then, once you've scooped out the insides (including their seeds), rinse the tomatoes and drain them upside down on a paper towel, just in case you missed any flesh or juices. If your party day has not yet arrived, you can hollow out your fruits ahead of time and let them sit in the fridge until you need them — just make sure to re-drain them right before you use.

Once you have your stuffing all mixed together, the easiest method is to pipe it into your hollowed-out cherry tomatoes with a piping bag. But if you don't have fancy tools on hand, you can also use a Ziploc bag with the corner cut off. And if your filled tomatoes are falling over just a little, you can stick them to your plate with a little drop of your cheesy filling.