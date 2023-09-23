Cherry Tomatoes Stand In For Crust When Making Pizza Poppers

No matter where you are in the world, pizza is on most people's favorite foods list. Its blend of savory, herby, cheesy flavors has inspired many other recipes, from pizza-flavored chips and bagel bites to baked pizza pasta. While most of these iterations provide a carbohydrate staple like pasta, bagels, or potato chips to substitute pizza crusts, pizza poppers capture the essence of pizza without the dough. Instead, they use cherry tomatoes as a healthy two-for-one ingredient that acts as crust and sauce.

In a recent viral Instagram post, wellness and lifestyle podcaster, author, and influencer Liz Moody shows us how to make pizza poppers using cherry tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, dried herbs, and seasonings. She starts by spreading cherry tomato halves over a baking pan, cut-side up. Next, they're drizzled with olive oil, salt, pepper, and oregano, and roasted in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The tomato skins blister and crisp up for the stand-in crust, while the insides still retain sauce-like juiciness.

Once the tomatoes roast, you take them out of the oven, sprinkle them with your favorite cheese, and slot them back in for around 5 minutes to melt. The resulting crispy, bite-sized pizza poppers pack a punch of sweetness and umami from the roasted tomatoes, saltiness and creaminess from the cheese, and earthiness from the olive oil and oregano.