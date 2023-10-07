How To Cook Spaghetti Squash In The Microwave To Tender Perfection

The sweet, nutty flavor of Winter squashes makes them a staple of the colder season. Versatile in nature, their rich taste can be found in pies, soups, and salads. As delicious as they are, they can often take up to 45 minutes to roast, which can be too time-consuming.

Luckily, there are other methods to enjoy spaghetti squash without waiting so long. When using a microwave, the process only takes around 10 minutes, compared to 30 or 40 minutes in the oven. After poking holes all over the squash with a fork or small knife, place it in a microwave-safe dish and cook it on high for four minutes.

Transfer the squash to a cutting board and slice it through the center lengthwise. Once you've scooped out the pulp and seeds, sprinkle olive oil, salt, and pepper into the center. Pour about an inch of water into a dish and place the squash face down in it. Then, microwave the squash for an additional five minutes. Once the squash is soft enough for a fork to easily poke through the outer flesh, it's ready.