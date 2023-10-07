Give Your Iced Oatmeal Cookies An Easy Dash Of Fall Flavor
These days, fall flavors like pumpkin pie spice have made their way into drinks like coffee and cocktails and foods like candies and soups. We love the trend because spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and even pureed pumpkin, elevate both savory and sweet foods, especially during the fall months. Out of all of the possibilities, desserts like cookies are a perfect vessel for autumnal flavors. So, why not add some to your next batch of iced oatmeal cookies?
It's sort of a no-brainer, because many recipes for oatmeal cookies already include cinnamon, an integral spice to the fall flavor lineup. When it comes to iced oatmeal cookies, the saccharine coating gives next-level sweetness to each bite, and the flavors found in pumpkin pie seasoning will temper those sugar levels. What exactly is in it? It's usually a mix of ground cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and ground cloves. You can make the blend at home or you can buy a pre-mixed jar at the grocery store. If you don't like a particular blend, just use cinnamon and nutmeg, sprinkle a bit of allspice, or go with chai spices.
Baking oatmeal cookies with fall spices
Your next step in autumnal iced oatmeal cookies is deciding when you want to add the flavors to the cookies. You have two options. First, you can mix the pumpkin pie spice, chai, or whatever other fall seasonings you choose into the dough. Because these warming spices have strong flavor profiles, your best bet is to replace the amount of the cinnamon in the recipe with the other spices. You can also wait until the cookies are cooled and iced, then sprinkle the top with the spices.
Of course, there are plenty of recipes out there, but here's a general outline. The dough typically consists of whole rolled oats, all-purpose flour, baking soda, butter, white sugar, brown sugar, salt, and eggs. The amount of spices like cinnamon varies by recipe. For the icing, you can make your own with confectioners' sugar, milk or water, and vanilla extract. Just combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix it together until you have the right consistency. You can even add orange food coloring for a festive touch. And if you want to make your life easier, use a store-bought tub of icing for your cookies.