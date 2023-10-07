Give Your Iced Oatmeal Cookies An Easy Dash Of Fall Flavor

These days, fall flavors like pumpkin pie spice have made their way into drinks like coffee and cocktails and foods like candies and soups. We love the trend because spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and even pureed pumpkin, elevate both savory and sweet foods, especially during the fall months. Out of all of the possibilities, desserts like cookies are a perfect vessel for autumnal flavors. So, why not add some to your next batch of iced oatmeal cookies?

It's sort of a no-brainer, because many recipes for oatmeal cookies already include cinnamon, an integral spice to the fall flavor lineup. When it comes to iced oatmeal cookies, the saccharine coating gives next-level sweetness to each bite, and the flavors found in pumpkin pie seasoning will temper those sugar levels. What exactly is in it? It's usually a mix of ground cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and ground cloves. You can make the blend at home or you can buy a pre-mixed jar at the grocery store. If you don't like a particular blend, just use cinnamon and nutmeg, sprinkle a bit of allspice, or go with chai spices.