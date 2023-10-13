The Best Way To Prep And Boil Cabbage For The Most Tender Results

Cabbage has not yet enjoyed the hype or resurgence in popularity that its produce aisle colleagues have — we're looking at you, cauliflower and kale. Always available, inexpensive, and able to last forever in your produce drawer, we'd argue cabbage deserves a rebranding. It's been marked as decidedly unsexy or bland for too long, and relegated to unappetizing fare like the cabbage soup diet. This underrated pick deserves a second look next time you're browsing the veggie section.

Easy-boiled cabbage with a light seasoning is surprisingly tender, delicious, and worthy of a place on your plate as a nutritious side. Become a cabbage devote with a simple yet irresistible prep method that comes together in under 20 minutes. Remove the tough, outermost leaves of a cabbage head, to start — even with organic cabbage, as it can still harbor dirt, bugs, and germs from the hands of your fellow shoppers. Cut out the root and dice the rest into thin ribbons, or slice it into several large wedges.

Then, drop the cabbage into salted, boiling water and cook it for 5 to 15 minutes depending on preference. You're going for very tender, but not cooked to death. Once the cabbage is ready, strain away the water and dress it simply with butter and salt for a silky and surprisingly indulgent side. Or, amp up the flavor with any desired herbs, vinegar, or perhaps a splash of liquid aminos or soy sauce.