What To Know About Kakadu Plums, The Fruit With The Most Vitamin C

The Kakadu plum (Terminalia ferdinandiana), also known colloquially as the billy goat plum, green plum, salty plum, murunga, gubinge, and desert lime, is native to northern and western Australia. The bright yellow-green fruits are around 1 inch long (about the size of a walnut), contain a single seed, and are round with a point at one end. Kakadu plums grow on small to medium-sized trees that can reach up to around 50 feet tall. Often eaten raw, they have been a vital bush food for the Indigenous people of northern Australia for thousands of years.

The small lime green fruit gained popularity and recognition worldwide when it was discovered to have more naturally occurring vitamin C than any other fruit (or food) in the world. It's definitely a worthy superfood that you should consider adding to your diet. Kakadu plums are packed with antioxidants, which, according to Healthline, may reduce the risk of heart disease, some cancers, and other diseases. While the plums can be cooked and made into jams, they are often eaten raw or freeze-dried to retain their nutritional content.