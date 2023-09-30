What Are Better Boy Tomatoes And What Do They Taste Like?

As we've covered, Better Boy tomatoes excel in a wide variety of dishes. Since they're so large and full of flavor, they work well when sliced on sandwiches, paninis, and grilled cheeses. Specifically, they're the perfect "T" in a BLT, although they'd also be tasty additions to a grilled pesto mozzarella sandwich or a loaded sprouts and avocado sandwich. Their slices will fit perfectly over your bread in most cases, unlike smaller tomato varieties like cherry and grape. You may want to avoid placing them directly on the bread, though, since their juices can cause it to get soggy over time.

If you're a fan of Better Boys' fresh, classic tomato flavor, cut them up and add them to salads and grain bowls. But since they're so big and juicy, note that they make fantastic additions to recipes that capitalize on their liquids, like sauces, soups, and stews. Try roasting them to deepen their flavor even more before adding them to a roasted tomato sauce or roasted tomato soup, or use them in recipes for other veggie-based soups, pizza sauces, and casseroles. If you grow more Better Boys than you can use at once (a likely possibility considering their high yield), can or freeze them for preservation. Just keep in mind that you may want to reserve the frozen fruits for sauces and soups, since storing them this way will alter their consistency once thawed.