Jacques Pépin's Eggs In Poblano Boats Are A Tribute To His Wife - Exclusive

According to Jacques Pépin, the poblano is particularly good for egg dishes "because it is oval, it's deep enough, it's good. Of course, you can absolutely use regular green pepper or red pepper ... [You're] just using [the pepper] as a vessel to be able to cook the food inside." If you do opt for using poblanos, Pépin recommends tasting the pepper first to determine the level of spice. "Sometimes you bite into them and whoa, it's like a jalapeno."

As with many of the dishes in "Cooking My Way," Pépin encourages home cooks to vary the recipe. "[Usually], I put some cheese and some ham underneath ... If you have leftovers from the day before, you can put them in the bottom of the poblano, then put your eggs on top, cook it in the skillet, and have a great lunch or brunch."

While he often prepared the eggs in poblano boats for his wife, Pépin also told us that he loved cooking with eggs himself, naming them as one of his go-to ingredients. "Eggs are an extraordinary thing — maybe the greatest thing you have in your kitchen," he said. "Not only can you have hundreds of different dishes on eggs, but you can get thousands of other dishes [by using them] ... If I had to choose one ingredient that I couldn't do without, it probably would be eggs."

