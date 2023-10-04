Lasagna Noodles Are The Ultimate Tortilla Chip Swap For Italian-Inspired Nachos

Two things that seem perfect enough to not need any messing with are lasagna and nachos, but that's before you think about the prospect of combining them. The crispy crunch of nachos is already a great pair with cheese and tomato salsa, so it's not that far of a leap to imagine some melty mozzarella and marinara sauce on chips. But if you want true Italian-inspired nachos, you can't stop with just the sauce. Lasagna noodles can be transformed into wonderfully robust and crunchy chips that can hold up to the weight of toppings and deliver the full pasta experience you're looking for, just in nacho form.

Lasagna chips take a little effort, but the results are worth it. Start off with standard store-bought lasagna noodles, nothing fancy needed. Cook them according to the package instructions to soften them, then slice them up into chip-sized pieces. In a large skillet, heat ½ inch of frying oil to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Pat the cooked noodles dry and fry them in batches for three to four minutes, until the chips are puffy and golden brown. Move the cooked chips to a paper towel to drain, and sprinkle them with salt while they're still hot. You can keep the cooked and salted chips in a warm oven while you fry the rest if you want them to stay hot. Then it's just down to the toppings.