The Doughy Trick To Make Deep Fried Coke

Now that you know the mechanics behind frying Coca-Cola, it becomes all the easier to attempt from the comfort of your own kitchen. First, reduce your Coke (or other cola of choice) in order to concentrate its flavor and make it easier to work with. All you have to do is simmer your bottle of cola on the stove for about a half hour or until it has reached a syrupy consistency. Next, combine the syrup with the dry ingredients of any basic pancake or sweet fritter recipe — all you really need is flour and a bit of leavener to get the job done. Once the ingredients come together to form a dough, roll it into balls and fry until golden.

Deep-fried Coke is typically served topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, and occasionally a few maraschino cherries. Alternatively, we recommend trying them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of any leftover Coke syrup. You can also create entirely new variations with this technique: add a splash of rum to your cola reduction for a boozy, cocktail-inspired twist, or use a different soda altogether to create a fried treat all your own.