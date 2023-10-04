Turn Your Day-Old Bread Into Italian Agliata Sauce

Whether it's a simple French bread or a rustic sourdough loaf, odds are you have some kind of bread in your kitchen right now. Even stale bread isn't necessarily without value, and many cultures have recipes based around it. For example, the English have long used it to make bread pudding, while the French employ it to make a sweet dish called bostock. Italy, however, may have the most creative uses for old bread, chief among them being agliata sauce — a thick and creamy sauce packed with garlicky flavor.

Agliata is an ancient sauce that dates back to the Roman Empire. It is said to have been enjoyed by people from all walks of life, both peasants and nobles alike. This is no surprise, as the simple recipe uses common ingredients — not much more than bread, garlic, oil, and basic seasonings — and the sauce can be used on a wide variety of dishes. Likewise, these assets make it just as convenient and versatile an option in modern times for bread that is past its prime.