Alton Brown's Pro Tip For Restaurant-Worthy Wok Cooking

Alton Brown has no shortage of cooking tips. Whether it's armor-plating your Thanksgiving turkey with aluminum foil or melting butter on the stove in a metal measuring cup, Brown's cooking ideas are always geared toward making tasty food as easily as possible. When it comes to cooking with woks, however, a conundrum is presented. Normal home cooktops, either gas or electric, don't reach nearly high enough heat to allow for proper wok cooking. Brown's solution to this problem? Using a chimney starter.

A chimney starter is an excellent grilling tool for those who like to work with natural charcoal, as it doesn't require any chemical additives and produces incredibly high temperatures. The process is simple. Fill the chimney with newspaper or natural lighter cubes and charcoal. Once you light the starters, the airflow from the strategically placed vents forces the heat upwards creating, essentially, a controlled towering inferno. The heat is directed up toward the chimney hole, which also happens to be the perfect size to hold a standard-sized wok.

The heat generated by the glowing embers reaches in excess of a thousand degrees, which is more than enough to get the wok hot for stir fry, fried rice, or pad thai. It's an easily achievable trick that, with the right execution, will have you cooking up restaurant-worthy wok dishes in no time.