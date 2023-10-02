How To Substitute Butter Or Oil With Avocado

Baking has a reputation as somewhat of an exact science, but good bakers will tell you there's plenty of room for reinvention and getting creative in the kitchen. Whether you're plant-based or just trying to reduce your oil consumption, one such baking workaround is replacing oil or butter with mashed avocado. It's a substitution that bucks traditional baking norms, but still results in delicious, moist, and indulgent baked goods.

Whether you're making pancakes, brownies, cake, or cookies, butter and oil act as important fat sources that lend richness, density, flavor, and moisture. But so long as you replace them with the right equivalent, they're not a requirement in and of themselves. Enter, avocado. Every millennial's favorite toast topping and the thing we'll all obviously shell out extra for at Chipotle, but also a great substitution when whipping up cake batter or a late-night batch of healthy avocado brownies.

The rich butteriness of avocado adds the same moisture and decadence but with far less fat than oil or butter. The golden rule to remember is simply 1:1. If a recipe calls for 1 cup of canola oil or butter, replace it with 1 cup of smooth, mashed avocado (and make sure your avocado is ripe, this won't work unless they're soft). When baking using this substitution, you may want to decrease your oven temperature by 25 degrees to allow your goodies to brown up properly.