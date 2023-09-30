The Best Way To Prep Steak When Making Pinwheels

To butterfly a flank steak, you need your sharpest knife. If you have a boning knife in your block, then that's the one to pull out for this technique. Make sure you cut the steak as evenly as possible so it cooks properly. Before butterflying, cut off any excess fat from the meat so you don't have chewy parts after it's cooked. When you're ready, cut the steak horizontally and fold the top back as you slice through, without cutting all the way through. Once you've reached the middle, you'll be left with a flatter piece of steak. Then you should cover it in plastic wrap and flatten it with a mallet to about a quarter of an inch in thickness.

Now it's time to fill it with spinach, onions, mozzarella, a cheese spread, or whatever fillings you have in the kitchen. After the steak is filled, roll it tightly while making sure that all of the ingredients stay in place. Now you'll need bamboo skewers (soaked in water to prevent burning), toothpicks, or kitchen twine to hold your flank steak pinwheels together while they cook. You can make this on the grill, in a pan on the stovetop, or in the oven. Follow your recipe for exact cooking times, but generally, your meat should reach an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-cooked steak and 155 degrees Fahrenheit if you prefer well done.