Swap Rice Krispies With Potato Chips For A Sweet And Salty Snack

Whether you're at a nephew's birthday party or a rowdy stadium tailgate, no one's ever disappointed to see a tray of Rice Krispies Treats on the snack table. That's why we're turning foodies of all ages onto one easy tip for elevating this kid-favorite snack into adult territory: swap the Rice Krispies cereal out for crushed potato chips. Potato Chip Krispies are a salty take on the classic sweet treat.

To crush your potato chips, add several heaping handfuls to a gallon-sized resealable plastic bag, gently press the air out of the bag, then press down firmly on the chips with the palms of your hands. For a finer grind, you could also smash them with the handle of a serving spoon or use a potato masher. Then, spray a baking dish with nonstick spray. In a saucepan over low heat, melt mini marshmallows in butter or warm a jar of marshmallow cream. Then, using a rubber spatula, gently incorporate your potato chip pieces in the sticky marshmallows, stirring until thoroughly coated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish, then pop them in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes to harden. That's it. Just cut into squares and enjoy.