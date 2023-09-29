Swap Rice Krispies With Potato Chips For A Sweet And Salty Snack
Whether you're at a nephew's birthday party or a rowdy stadium tailgate, no one's ever disappointed to see a tray of Rice Krispies Treats on the snack table. That's why we're turning foodies of all ages onto one easy tip for elevating this kid-favorite snack into adult territory: swap the Rice Krispies cereal out for crushed potato chips. Potato Chip Krispies are a salty take on the classic sweet treat.
To crush your potato chips, add several heaping handfuls to a gallon-sized resealable plastic bag, gently press the air out of the bag, then press down firmly on the chips with the palms of your hands. For a finer grind, you could also smash them with the handle of a serving spoon or use a potato masher. Then, spray a baking dish with nonstick spray. In a saucepan over low heat, melt mini marshmallows in butter or warm a jar of marshmallow cream. Then, using a rubber spatula, gently incorporate your potato chip pieces in the sticky marshmallows, stirring until thoroughly coated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish, then pop them in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes to harden. That's it. Just cut into squares and enjoy.
A few tips for your treats
Rather than swap out the cereal completely, you could also use a blend of half potato chips and half Rice Krispies for an even bolder, sweet-salty flavor. For an added textural component, opt for rippled potato chips like Ruffles or Wavy Lay's. Pro tip: A family-size bag will likely be necessary to produce a full tray's worth of treats.
Use salted butter, or add a pinch of kosher salt to balance out the sweetness of the marshmallow goo. If a sweeter bite is your thing, you could also drizzle your Potato Chip Krispies with chocolate, white chocolate, or caramel. To please ultra-savory foodie fans, you could even swap the marshmallow goo for a sticky combination of peanut butter and honey. Feel free to incorporate any sweet-salty mix-ins of your choice here, as well. Chopped salted macadamia nuts, vanilla extract, or white chocolate chips would all make delicious additions. For an extra sweet treat, break a few chocolate crispy rice candy bars (like Crunch) into chunks and sprinkle them on top of your Potato Chip Krispies, pressing down firmly to adhere. These Potato Chip Krispies are a perfect crowd-pleaser for Sunday football games and movie nights — not to mention a fun, easy way to get kiddos involved in the kitchen.