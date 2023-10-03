A Splash Of Bubbly Is All You Need To Elevate Homemade Alfredo Sauce

If you're looking for a way to spruce up a dinner for a festive occasion — or just to take your fettuccine Alfredo to the next level — look no further than our favorite celebratory beverage, champagne. If you recently threw a party, chances are good you've got some in the fridge anyway. But even if you don't, picking up a bottle to introduce a splash of bubbly is the perfect way to add a layer of flavor to an otherwise mild Alfredo sauce.

While the beverage may seem more high-brow than the pasta dish, it makes sense to pair the two together. Champagne is often recommended as a complementary drink to cream and butter-based sauces, and Alfredo contains both. A light and refreshing glass of bubbly won't overpower the mild flavors in your Alfredo, and it adds a touch of acidity that will balance out the heaviness of the sauce. It can be thought of as a slightly more ebullient alternative to a white wine sauce, and in both cases, booze is used to give the dish a more complex flavor. As an added bonus, you won't use the whole bottle to make your recipe, so you'll have plenty left over to enjoy with your dinner.