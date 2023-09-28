Look To Your Glassware For Festive Cookie Patterns With Minimal Effort

Begin by gathering together the glasses in your cupboard. Whether it's a vintage find from a flea market or a contemporary design from a major retailer, you'll notice that most come with a unique set of patterns and textures. Now make your favorite cookie dough, whether it's a classic sugar cookie or a spiced gingerbread. Once you've rolled it out and it's ready for imprinting, this is where the fun begins.

Survey your collection of glasses and select those with interesting patterns, textures, or even simply unique base structures. Clean the side or base you intend to use, ensuring it's free from any residue or water, then dust the glass surface with flour to prevent the dough from sticking to it. Then press the chosen part of the glass onto your rolled dough gently but with enough pressure to leave an imprint.

For cookies with an all-over design, using the side of the glass to roll over the dough can create a repetitive and eye-catching pattern. If you're using the bottom of the glass, it can act as a stamp, providing a central design for each cookie. Once imprinted, use your cookie cutter to shape the cookies or simply use the glass brim to cut out simple circular shapes. Finally, bake the cookies as per your recipe and voila! Your batch of beautifully designed cookies is ready to serve.