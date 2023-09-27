The Popular Indian Street Food That Makes Potato Patties The Star

Street food is a delicious and special part of many cultures, and the flavor-packed offerings of Indian street food vendors are the perfect example. Located in Maharashtra, Mumbai is famous for its vibrant street food scene, boasting all kinds of chaat — or savory snacks — that are popular at food stalls and roadside stands. Chaat foods usually involve pairings of crunchy and creamy textures, with sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors,and ragda pattice is among the tastiest of snacks.

Ragda pattice is vegetarian and utilizes a bold, complex flavor profile, like many Indian dishes. Beloved in both Mumbai and Gujarat, ragda pattice gets its name from its two main ingredients: white pea curry and fried potato patties. Topped with tamarind, chili, and mint coriander chutneys, spices, and garnish elements for taste and texture, this chaat lives up to the atmosphere of a bustling street lined with food vendors and hungry customers.

Though there's a general outline to follow, ragda pattice is a customizable dish often served one of two different ways: With plated fried potato patties smothered with heaps of warm, thick curry and toppings, or with vibrant chutneys and spud patties laid atop a bed of gravy, preserving the crispness of the fried potato.