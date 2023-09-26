Add Pomegranate To Put A Fresh Spin On Store-Bought Hummus

When you need to plan a party (or just whip up an impromptu snack platter) as quickly and easily as possible, store-bought food is often the best way to go. And yet, setting out a container of grocery store hummus can feel a little lackluster. Part of the problem is that a typical store-bought hummus can last for two months in the fridge unopened, so even if you do have a flavored container with olives or herbs, the ingredients aren't necessarily at their freshest in the package. But to give yours a reset, all you need to do is sprinkle pomegranate seeds on top.

These mini red gems are bright and pretty, making them the perfect hummus topping for a festive occasion — but even if it's not the holiday season, they can turn your appetizer from dull to dazzling. They also add an element of freshness to an otherwise rich spread, and their sweet, zingy taste provides the perfect flavor contrast to an otherwise salty dip. Plus, when you go to taste your zhuzhed-up appetizer, the smooth texture of your hummus will be balanced out with a little added crunch from the fruity seeds as they pop in your mouth.