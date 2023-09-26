Add Pomegranate To Put A Fresh Spin On Store-Bought Hummus
When you need to plan a party (or just whip up an impromptu snack platter) as quickly and easily as possible, store-bought food is often the best way to go. And yet, setting out a container of grocery store hummus can feel a little lackluster. Part of the problem is that a typical store-bought hummus can last for two months in the fridge unopened, so even if you do have a flavored container with olives or herbs, the ingredients aren't necessarily at their freshest in the package. But to give yours a reset, all you need to do is sprinkle pomegranate seeds on top.
These mini red gems are bright and pretty, making them the perfect hummus topping for a festive occasion — but even if it's not the holiday season, they can turn your appetizer from dull to dazzling. They also add an element of freshness to an otherwise rich spread, and their sweet, zingy taste provides the perfect flavor contrast to an otherwise salty dip. Plus, when you go to taste your zhuzhed-up appetizer, the smooth texture of your hummus will be balanced out with a little added crunch from the fruity seeds as they pop in your mouth.
How to incorporate pomegranate seeds into your hummus
Just like with your hummus, it's completely okay to buy your pomegranate seeds at the grocery store. Some brands, like Kroger, sell small packages of just the seeds, so you can dump them straight into your container of hummus. For the freshest result possible, however, you can also try removing them from the fruit yourself. To quickly deseed a pomegranate, all you need to do is cut it in half and whack the shell so the seeds fall out. It only takes a few minutes, and you'll end up with hundreds of the little red treasures.
If you're looking for the quickest spruced-up hummus possible, you can stop once you've sprinkled pomegranate seeds over the top. However, there are a few extra ingredients that will amplify your spread even more. Try adding in chopped pistachios for a little nuttiness and a festive red-and-green aesthetic. Or incorporate a splash of pomegranate juice, which you can get in a bottle, from the fruits themselves, or even in the containers of store-bought seeds. Drizzle a little over your hummus, stir some in, or use it to make a pomegranate syrup topping by simmering it on the stove with sugar. Your hummus will turn out so fresh and tasty, it will be the first thing your guests reach for.