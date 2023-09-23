Why The Loyalist Serves The Best Burger In Chicago

After moving to Chicago for culinary school, I lived there for 13 years, eating my way through the city. In my earlier years, I dabbled in vegetarianism, but one thing I could never give up was a good burger. Sure, the caliber of veggie burgers across the country has gotten better in recent years, but they still can't hold a candle to a classic, perfectly griddled beef patty. It didn't help my woebegone attempt at vegetarianism that Chicago is filled with amazing burgers, from fast-casual spots like Edzo's Burger Shop to the feverish fanfare surrounding the double cheeseburger at Au Cheval.

The latter, for years, reigned as the ultimate Chicago burger, commanding hours-long waits and spawning a quick-service spin-off mini-chain, Small Cheval. Let's be clear: The Au Cheval burger is good. But am I willing to wait a couple hours for it? No. Especially when there's one I like more nearby. When The Loyalist opened, there was a rush of hoopla surrounding its burger, with some — like Bon Appetit — declaring it not only better than Au Cheval, but among the best in the country. After my first visit to see what all the hype was about, I got it. There was always something uniquely nostalgic about its form and flavor, from its sesame seed bun to the way the charred onions dangled over the edge of the juicy patty. It's a burger unlike any other in Chicago, and one worthy of its rightful crown.