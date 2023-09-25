Resist The Urge To Overmix Wet Gingerbread Cake Batter

Gingerbread cake is known to fill every crevice of the kitchen during the holiday season. But before you break out your whisks and bowls and everything you need to make your beloved seasonal dessert, you need a PSA about mixing the wet ingredients.

Gingerbread cake is special because of the key ingredient that makes it what it is, and that's the molasses. While molasses' primary function is to add its sweet and burnt caramel flavor to the mix, this viscous liquid also causes your batter to be wetter than a normal cake batter. For this reason, your first instinct might be to mix it more than you would a regular cake batter but don't unless you want to serve a pitcher of water alongside each slice of cake.

Over-mixing your dry and wet ingredients for a gingerbread cake makes for a much denser crumb than what you or your mouth wants. In fact, over-mixing can really wreak havoc with its consistency.