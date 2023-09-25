Elevate Your Flank Steak Into A Flavorful Pinwheel
If you're bored with your go-to recipe for flank steak, then we've got an idea that will add more ingredients and flavor to every bite. It's all about the pinwheels — and we aren't talking about tortillas rolled with cheese and cold cuts that you bring to a picnic. Instead, simply butterfly a flank steak and roll it with cheese and vegetables for the ultimate meal.
Flank steak works well for this technique since the cut is long and thin, which makes it suitable for rolling with other ingredients. You'll still want to use a mallet to further flatten the flank steak so that it isn't too thick once you add the other items. You should also cut off any extra fat to prevent excess chewiness. Once you roll up the steak with the fillings of your choice, use presoaked bamboo skewers or twine to hold the pinwheels together during cooking.
Making flank steak pinwheels
There are a lot of options when it comes to what to add to the filling, and you can keep it as simple or complex as you want. One delicious preparation is to use thinly sliced provolone cheese and fresh spinach. You can also add prosciutto to layer on the Italian-style flavor. Other options such as roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, or chopped mushrooms add a boost of flavor and texture. And if you want to serve your steak with sauce, whip up an easy chimichurri recipe to drizzle over the pinwheels once they're cooked.
Grilling is the ideal option to cook the rolled meat because it infuses it with a smoky, charred flavor. Grill the pinwheels for a few minutes on each side, then finish them in the oven so the filling cooks through without burning the steak. If you don't have a grill, you can cook them entirely in the oven at 350 F for about 30 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 F for a medium steak. Serve these tasty flank steak pinwheels with roasted potatoes and vegetables or a salad.