Elevate Your Flank Steak Into A Flavorful Pinwheel

If you're bored with your go-to recipe for flank steak, then we've got an idea that will add more ingredients and flavor to every bite. It's all about the pinwheels — and we aren't talking about tortillas rolled with cheese and cold cuts that you bring to a picnic. Instead, simply butterfly a flank steak and roll it with cheese and vegetables for the ultimate meal.

Flank steak works well for this technique since the cut is long and thin, which makes it suitable for rolling with other ingredients. You'll still want to use a mallet to further flatten the flank steak so that it isn't too thick once you add the other items. You should also cut off any extra fat to prevent excess chewiness. Once you roll up the steak with the fillings of your choice, use presoaked bamboo skewers or twine to hold the pinwheels together during cooking.