Ina Garten's Simple Trick To Avoid Crumbs While Frosting A Cake

Crumbs in the frosting of your three-layer red velvet cake is an all too common occurrence, but a sight you would rather avoid when spreading that layer of creamy goodness atop this dessert. Sadly, a crumb coat, as it is affectionately referred to, is a seemingly necessary evil. This pre-layer of frosting traps all those errant little specks of cake like glue so they can't go anywhere, but they don't look all that pretty either. Fortunately, Ina Garten has a mess-free cake decorating trick to ice a cake without getting crumbs in the frosting.

In an Instagram post video, the Barefoot Contessa reveals the secret to a crumb-free frost: You want to always go in one direction and you should resist the temptation to move your spatula back or forth or lift it up during the process. Similar to how you color with a crayon, when you are frosting your cake, going in one direction keeps things smooth and doesn't create any friction to stir up the crumb. Additionally, Garten says you want to always use an offset spatula when you are pushing your icing one way as you spin the cake around on its cake plate.