This complex rice pilaf integrates a wide variety of components and flavors, all tied together with rice. A long, white version of the grain — such as jasmine – is employed for the dish. And when it comes to the utilized protein, it's typically beef or chicken, although pelau readily incorporates other meats, too. Coconut milk ties components together, and pigeon peas, a type of lentil, add a textural component. Plus, a scotch bonnet is stirred in for heat. Such components are the typical cornerstone of pelau; further flavors depend on the recipe. Spices range from bay leaf, cinnamon, and star anise to local favorite green seasonings. And sauces span a worldly influence, including Worcestershire, hot sauce, soy sauce and ketchup.

Preparation starts with the marination of the chosen protein in the sauces, spices, and aromatics. After a few hours, a pot is heated with a generous pour of oil. Turbinado sugar, or another natural cane sugar, is stirred in and browned for a few minutes. Next, the marinaded meat is introduced and caramelized. Depending on the recipe, some then set the meat aside or add the rice, peas, and optional carrots and peppers to the pot to cook together. Regardless, a combination of chicken stock and coconut milk is used to simmer the pilaf. The scotch bonnet is traditionally added whole on top, and after thirty to forty minutes, the pelau is complete. Like with paella, the dish forms a delicious crust on the bottom, called bun bun.