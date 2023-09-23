The Hack For Smooth Chocolate Bark When You Don't Feel Like Tempering

When breaking down chocolate bark, tempering is usually essential, but it is a tedious part of the process. Nothing else will get you that smooth gloss and snappy hardness quite as reliably as properly setting the cocoa butter crystals into the right formation. However, tempering takes a lot of time and effort that you won't always have. And unless you're a professional chocolatier, you likely aren't looking for that kind of quality in your chocolate bark anyway. Fortunately, there's an easy shortcut for shiny bark that doesn't require such intense and delicate care: Just add a bit of vegetable shortening or coconut oil to your melted chocolate.

While these ingredients won't magically arrange the cocoa butter crystals, the oils smooth out the chocolate and add a glossy finish without needing a double boiler. They also help the chocolate set much faster, speeding up the process of forming the chocolate into a mold or back into a bark for storage. All you have to do is add one teaspoon per six ounces of chocolate during the melting process before shaping and setting it as usual.