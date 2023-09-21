The Simple Hack For A Perfectly Split English Muffin

Using a knife to cut into it is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with an English muffin. Slicing into it compromises the muffin's structure, crumbling the edge of where it's already been split. Stephanie Reynolds (aka @r_eginageorge) and her squeezing hack have gone viral on TikTok, where even she seems to be mugging to the camera, "How did I not already know this?" If you've heard the term "fork split," that's precisely what's intended for English muffins, whether you're baking your own or reaching for the ubiquitous Thomas' English brand. If we had ever bothered to look, instructions are detailed right on the package that (all along) advised us to "gently split the English muffin in half" using your hands or a fork. Either way, you should end up with two beautifully holey sides ready to soak up what you have set to smear across it.

You're certainly not the only one who was "today years old" when you learned about the proper way to separate the snack, as countless TikTok comments can confirm. And if you think your mind is blown now, just wait until your taste buds find out.