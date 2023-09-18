The Great Gatsby Is A Simple Cocktail Bursting With A Tart Taste

Served in an old-fashioned glass, Great Gatsby cocktails offer refreshing beverages that can remind a drinker about simpler times — or simply, how to take the present moment a bit more light-heartedly. Instead of serving gin rickey cocktails (the lime-flavored gin-based drinks that made an appearance in the novel), create a spin-off made with vodka, an aromatized wine, and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice. The easy-to-make cocktail is a zingy recipe that only needs to be garnished with an orange slice before delivering an easy-drinking experience that serves up the kind of lightness Gatsby himself might approve of.

The Great Gatsby cocktail is a light and bright recipe that was first created by a bartender in Alabama. The drink offers a grapefruit-forward taste with a tangy, tart palate. If you're worried about an overpowering pucker, however, fear not: The inclusion of Lillet Blanc helps balance any potentially potent zing, and your guests will be asking for additional servings.