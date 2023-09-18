The Great Gatsby Is A Simple Cocktail Bursting With A Tart Taste
Served in an old-fashioned glass, Great Gatsby cocktails offer refreshing beverages that can remind a drinker about simpler times — or simply, how to take the present moment a bit more light-heartedly. Instead of serving gin rickey cocktails (the lime-flavored gin-based drinks that made an appearance in the novel), create a spin-off made with vodka, an aromatized wine, and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice. The easy-to-make cocktail is a zingy recipe that only needs to be garnished with an orange slice before delivering an easy-drinking experience that serves up the kind of lightness Gatsby himself might approve of.
The Great Gatsby cocktail is a light and bright recipe that was first created by a bartender in Alabama. The drink offers a grapefruit-forward taste with a tangy, tart palate. If you're worried about an overpowering pucker, however, fear not: The inclusion of Lillet Blanc helps balance any potentially potent zing, and your guests will be asking for additional servings.
A refreshing sip for any occasion
Great Gatsby cocktails can be amended based on the preferences of both drinkers and bartenders. Substitute gin for vodka, swap out Lillet for dry vermouth, and try experimenting with the kind of grapefruit juice included in the shaker. If you want your cocktails to have a bit more fizz — yet don't want to splurge on a bottle of bubbles — try adding a flavored sparkling drink like a grapefruit San Pellegrino to include a touch of effervescence into your glasses. For more sweetness, splash in sugar syrup, and always be sure to serve your concoctions cold.
Whether offered as a pre-dinner cocktail or as a companion for a brunch or breakfast spread, this light and refreshing recipe provides an alternative to the more commonly known and poured zesty Paloma. Plus, with only three ingredients, even amateur and at-home bartenders can shake up and strain this simple drink to serve.