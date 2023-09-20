Finish That Bottle Of Barbecue Sauce In A Simple Vinaigrette

We've all reached the end of a condiment bottle and debated over what to do with it. If you have too little sauce to make a complete recipe but don't want to waste any food, what options do you have? If the bottle in question was once full of barbecue sauce, you don't have to immediately toss it out. Simply add a little olive oil and lemon juice, and you have all you need to make a tasty vinaigrette.

Barbecue sauce vinaigrette is a happy medium between the original sauce and a dressing. It's not as thick or heavy as the product on its own, but it can spruce up a plain vinaigrette by giving it a complex flavor and a little more substance. You don't just have to use it for salads — this mashup is delicious on burgers, bowls, sandwiches, smoked meats, and grilled vegetables. Barbecue sauce typically has a little vinegar, so it acts as the perfect tang to balance out the oil in your dressing, but you'll also get sweet, smoky, and possibly spicy flavors.