Ina Garten's Roasted Carrot Salad Has A Hint Of Autumn Sweetness

Ina Garten's take on a warm, roasted carrot salad is the perfect dish to combine summer's fresh summer greens with the abundance of root vegetables that come with the fall season. Garten's recipe comes from her cookbook, "Cooking for Jeffrey," and is the perfect bite for the transitional weather. But to give her salad an extra autumnal flair, Garten uses maple syrup on her carrots. This brings in a comforting, sweet flavor and perfectly contrasts the bitter bite from the other ingredients in the salad such as arugula.

Ten minutes before the carrots complete their roasting, Garten pulls the tray out of the oven and drizzles a generous amount of maple syrup across them. The carrots then go back into the oven for the remaining 10 minutes. This allows the maple syrup to caramelize and be absorbed by the carrots, resulting in a delicious flavor and sticky texture. When you cook maple syrup, the water evaporates, leaving you with a more potent flavor and sticky texture. You'll know the carrots are done once the maple syrup coating has begun to turn brown. After you pull the carrots out of the oven, be sure to hit them with a final layer of salt to help highlight the sweetness.