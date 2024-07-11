Give Sugar Cookies The Tiramisu Treatment With This 4-Ingredient Frosting

Tiramisu is, inarguably, a tasty dessert — what's not to love about coffee-soaked ladyfingers layered with whipped mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder on top? The only downside is that this Italian treat is not the simplest or fastest dessert to make. Tasting Table's recipe for a classic tiramisu takes about six and a half hours to finish (although most of that is spent waiting for the dessert to set in the fridge). So if you're craving tiramisu ASAP, we have a shortcut for you: a tiramisu-inspired frosting to layer on top of cookies.

This genius dessert topper comes from Tasting Table's recipe for frosted tiramisu sugar cookies, developed by Jessica Morone. The cookies are flavored with espresso, then topped with a four-ingredient mascarpone frosting with all the flavor of the classic treat. You can also whip up the frosting and spread it homemade or store-bought sugar cookies for a hint of tiramisu flavor and very little extra effort.

The four ingredients you need for this frosting are 8 ounces of mascarpone, 1 cup of heavy cream, 1 cup of powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Simply add these ingredients to a stand mixer (or use a hand mixer) and beat until stiff peaks form, which indicates that the fluffy yet rich consistency is just right. Spread the desired amount right onto your sugar cookies and you're done!