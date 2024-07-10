The Practical Reason You Should Try Mayo As A Meat Binder

Whether you're just getting into the art of smoked meat or are a seasoned seasoning pro, there's always room to learn more. The use of a binder to keep your dry rub firmly secured to whatever meat you're smoking is always of the utmost importance. Though it may sound out of the ordinary, mayo is actually an ideal meat binder for all of your smoking needs. Of everything you need to know about mayonnaise, the most important is that its basic ingredients are eggs, oil, and typically some sort of acidic component such as lemon juice or vinegar. This simple composition of fats and acids goes a long way in the smoking process.

Akin to childhood arts and crafts, in the world of smoked meat, a binding agent acts like the glue that would hold your glitter in place on a piece of construction paper. Using mayo as a "glue" is particularly useful because of its mild flavor and fat content. Whereas many pitmasters may choose Worcestershire, mustard, or even hot sauce as a binder, these will all invariably alter the flavor and end results. The craft of smoking meat combined with the magic of mayonnaise creates a juicy piece of protein with a crisp and flavorful crust that seals in the juices of your smoked meat and allows the flavors of the smoke and your seasonings to shine through without overpowering the meat.