The Practical Reason You Should Try Mayo As A Meat Binder
Whether you're just getting into the art of smoked meat or are a seasoned seasoning pro, there's always room to learn more. The use of a binder to keep your dry rub firmly secured to whatever meat you're smoking is always of the utmost importance. Though it may sound out of the ordinary, mayo is actually an ideal meat binder for all of your smoking needs. Of everything you need to know about mayonnaise, the most important is that its basic ingredients are eggs, oil, and typically some sort of acidic component such as lemon juice or vinegar. This simple composition of fats and acids goes a long way in the smoking process.
Akin to childhood arts and crafts, in the world of smoked meat, a binding agent acts like the glue that would hold your glitter in place on a piece of construction paper. Using mayo as a "glue" is particularly useful because of its mild flavor and fat content. Whereas many pitmasters may choose Worcestershire, mustard, or even hot sauce as a binder, these will all invariably alter the flavor and end results. The craft of smoking meat combined with the magic of mayonnaise creates a juicy piece of protein with a crisp and flavorful crust that seals in the juices of your smoked meat and allows the flavors of the smoke and your seasonings to shine through without overpowering the meat.
Using a mayo binder to successfully smoke your meat
When you use mayo as a binder for your meat, not only do you end up with an ideally crispy outside, but the fat content of mayo also creates more moisture within your meat for a succulent inside, striking the ideal balance of both taste and texture. The subtlety of the mayo does not disrupt your dry rub and simply serves to enhance the tenderness of your meat. Starting off with a simple three-ingredient dry rub is a great way to dip your toes into the world of smoked meat and give mayo a try as the binder. Once you get going, you'll want to explore the variety of applications for mayo as a binder in all your smoked meats.
Many smoker aficionados swear by the magic of mayo for smoking beef as well as for poultry, pork, and fish. For red meat, there's simply no better option than using mayo as a binder for its practical and easy application, indistinct taste, and moist-making properties. The earthy and rich flavors present in red meat are accentuated in the process of smoking, so using mayo as your binder will let anything from the simplest spice rub to a first-class steak seasoning recipe filled with premium ingredients take center stage on your plate.