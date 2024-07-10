The Telltale Sign Your Dutch Baby Is Finished Cooking

A cross between a popover, pancake, and Yorkshire pudding, a fluffy Dutch baby with crispy golden edges and a tender middle is a dreamy dessert with a striking appearance. However, its impressive billowy structure can deflate quickly once it's removed from the oven if it hasn't cooked through properly. If your Dutch babies are failing to rise or collapsing before you've had the time to adorn them with your favorite toppings you need to watch for these telltale signs before you pull them out of the oven; a golden-colored puffy edge with a crisp texture, and a paler but set center.

A perfect Dutch baby should have a pillowy perimeter that's risen up the sides of a hot cast iron skillet, and a soft crater-like dip in the middle. This shape is created when the smoking fat in the pan and the whisked eggs in the mixture meet the heat of the oven to create a surge of rising steam, causing that characteristic puff. Similar to making a Yorkshire pudding, you must keep your Dutch baby in the oven until it develops a deep golden brown color at the edges to guarantee that its exterior has set. Be mindful that its circumference will likely look darker through the glass of your oven door so resist the urge to retrieve it too early. The center should be paler than the edges but fully set. Depending on the size of your skillet, this can take anywhere from 15-20 minutes.