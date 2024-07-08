This Is How Sourdough Got Its Name

In many cuisines, it's hard to imagine a day without bread; the foodstuff has been an indispensable part of our diet for centuries. There are so many types of bread to choose from, each with its own unique name and backstory. However, so often we craft or purchase a loaf without thinking twice about what its name really means.

Take sourdough, which keeps coming back in trend due to its unique fermentation and delicious taste. Its name seems like it would be obvious enough — simply a description of the bread's flavor. Except that sourdough doesn't have to be tart, and in fact, doesn't have a set flavor palate altogether, due to its spontaneous fermentation process.

Instead, the name first appears in print in 1868, and emerges as a form of slang referring to Gold Rush miners in California and Alaska. To sustain their rugged lifestyle, these frontiersmen would bring a sourdough starter, flour, and use water from nature to cook subsistence. This yeasty starter pack was a nutritional lifeline; men would sleep with it, and build special enclosures against cold protection. In an ode to their gritty perseverance, miners were called sourdoughs. The nickname ultimately became embedded in Alaska's culture, and is still used for the state's inhabitants today. And so, the name became intertwined with this bread type.