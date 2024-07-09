Fresh Is Always Best When Making Fish And Chips. Here's Why

Fish and chips is a deceptively simple dish. On the surface, it only consists of fried fish and (what we in the U.S. call) french fries — which makes it sound like a foolproof meal to whip up at home. While it's not too difficult, it does take some finesse to get fish and chips right, especially if it's your first time making it. Along with tasty fries, you'll want succulent yet flaky fish in a golden, crispy coating. Thanks to John Warr, executive chef of Radisson Blu Mall of America and FireLake Cocktail Bar & Grill, we know just how you can pull off the latter.

While there's a time and a place for using frozen fish, it's not when you're making fish and chips. In this case, Warr recommends sticking with fresh filets. "The issue with using frozen fish is it contains water, and that water tends to come out in the frying process, so the coating doesn't adhere to the fish as well," the chef told Tasting Table. When filets are frozen, their moisture can turn into ice crystals, which then morph into water again when you defrost your protein. And as we know, liquid is the nemesis of crispiness. If your fish is too wet, you'll end up with a soggy, and decidedly unsatisfying, coating that could slide right off.